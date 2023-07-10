Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

June 25-July 1

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to 10 emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center. That’s six more calls than last week.

All calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington townships and the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

While there were 10 dispatches, there were 11 patient encounters. Two of the 10 calls were for the scenes of automobile crashes involving injuries. At one scene, Lockington firefighters and first responders along with troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Patrol assisted Spirit EMS. Two patients were transported from that scene. At the other crash, Spirit EMS was assisted by Russia firefighters and first responders along with deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s office.

Of the 10 calls last week, nine people were transported to the hospital. Two people refused transport after being evaluated by EMS personnel. Five patients were transported to Wilson Health in Sidney, one to Children’s Medical Center in Dayton, one to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy and two to Kettering Health in Troy.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches during this time.