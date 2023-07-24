Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

July 9-15

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS, Spirit EMS was called to five emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s 55 less calls than the week prior. It’s the same number of calls for the Houston district as the week prior when you take out the responses made to Country Concert 2023.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships, including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

There was one incident in which Shelby County Deputies assisted Spirit EMS and another where Russia Fire first responders assisted. There was one refusal obtained after an evaluation by EMS personnel. EMS personnel were also cancelled on one call while responding to a reported medical alarm. There were three patients transported, all of which were transported to Wilson Health.

Spirit EMS responded to 100-percent of its dispatched calls last week.