Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

July 23-29

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to two emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s seven less calls than the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

There were no EMS calls in the district from Sunday through Thursday of last week. Of the two dispatched calls last week, both were to the same residence. After the ambulance crew was en route, they were disregarded by dispatch at the patients request. A short time later, the patient called back and requested the ambulance. After an evaluation by the EMS crew, the patient refused transport to the hospital, meaning there were no transports to any hospital all of last week.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls last week.