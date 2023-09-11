Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Sept. 3-9

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to four emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s two fewer calls than the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

Of the four responses, two patients were transported to the hospital. Lockington and Sidney fire personnel along with troopers from the Piqua post of the Ohio State Patrol responded with Spirit EMS to the scene of a reported injury crash. However, that driver refused transport after an evaluation by Spirit EMS personnel. One other patient also refused transport after being evaluated.

Of those transported, one was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy and the other to Wilson Health in Sidney.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls this week.