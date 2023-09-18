Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log Sept. 10-16

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to seven emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s three more calls than the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

Of the seven responses, two patients were transported to the hospital. EMS crews responded to the same residence on a lift assist three times last week and obtained a refusal for transport each time. They were also dispatched along with Lockington firefighters and Shelby County deputies to a report of an accident with unknown injuries. Upon arrival, there was evidence that an accident had occurred, but the vehicle and occupants couldn’t be located by responding personnel. Spirit EMS also assisted Houston, Lockington, and Russia firefighters at the scene of a barn fire. There were no injuries and EMS personal remained on scene until the fire was extinguished.

Of those transported, one was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy and the other to Kettering Health Piqua.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls this week.