Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Jan. 1-7

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit was dispatched to three emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 9-1-1 Center. That’s seven calls less for the district than the week prior.

All calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

All three patients were transported from the scene to the hospital. Two were taken to Wilson Health and one to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy. Russia Fire first responders assisted on one medical call while Houston firefighters and Shelby County deputies assisted with a trauma call.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches during this time.