Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Oct. 15-21

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to five emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s three more calls than the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

Four of the five patients Spirit EMS responded to were transported to the hospital last week. One patient refused treatment after an evaluation by on-scene EMS personnel. Russia Fire and Houston Fire each responded on one call and assisted Spirit EMS.

Of the patients transported, two patients were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy and two to Wilson Health in Sidney.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls this week.