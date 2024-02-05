Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Jan. 28-Feb. 3

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to four emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s one fewer call than the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington, and excluding the village of Russia. There were no calls for the week to Springcreek Township in Miami County where Spirit EMS serves as the secondary contracted ambulance provider to that area.

Three of the four patients were transported to the hospital. One of the patients refused transport after an evaluation by EMS personnel. Russia Fire assisted at one of the scenes.

Of the patients transported, one was transported to Wilson Health in Sidney and two were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls for the week.