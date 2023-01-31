Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Jan. 22-28

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to four emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s two fewer calls than the week prior.

All calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

While there were four dispatches, there were five patient contacts. Two patients refused transport after an evaluation by EMS personnel. Lockington firefighters and Shelby County deputies assisted at the scene of an injury accident. Deputies also assisted with one medical call. Two patients were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy and one was transported to Kettering Health in Piqua.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches during this time.