Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Feb. 25-March 2

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, there were no emergency medical dispatches the entire week. This is the first time in more than two years that the service has gone an entire week without a call in the district.

The Houston EMS district includes Loramie and Washington townships including the village of Lockington, and excluding the village of Russia. There were also no calls for the week to Springcreek Township in Miami County where Spirit EMS serves as the secondary contracted ambulance provider to that area.