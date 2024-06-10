Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

June 1-8

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to four emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s half the number of responses the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district, including Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington, and excluding the village of Russia.

There were two transports from the scene last week. Spirit EMS was assisted by Shelby County deputies at two scenes for the week. One was an injury accident involving an ATV in which the rider was pronounced dead upon EMS arrival. Lockington firefighters and the Shelby County Coroner’s Office assisted at that scene. One patient refused transport after an evaluation by EMS personnel with the assistance of deputies.

Of the two patients that were transported last week; one was taken to Wilson Health in Sidney and the other to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls for the week.