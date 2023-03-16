Spring events at West Milton Public Library

WEST MILTON — The West Milton Public Library hosts numerous events. Below are the upcoming events for this spring at the library.

• Teen Advisory Board, Tuesday, April 4 at 3:15 p.m., teens are invited to join our teen librarian Lainie in this informative and interactive meeting. Teens are invited to join the meeting either in person or over Zoom to give their opinions.

These opinions can be on the library itself, the books that are bought for the teen section and the programs that are offered to the teens. Teens not only can give their input for the library but also earn volunteer hours. Please use the credentials given to join the Zoom call, Meeting ID: 934 8755 1109 and Passcode: mutab.

• Every Wednesday at 4:00pm the West Milton Public Library hosts a Midweek Movie. Teens, join Lainie for a new movie every week. You get to choose the movie you watch. These movies can range from G to PG-13 in ratings. Snacks will be provided.

• Teens are invited to a monthly book club, Read Your Heart Out. This month’s prompt is: Choose any book that is written in verse or a poetry novel. This meeting is on Monday, April 10 at 4 p.m. and is a hybrid meeting, meaning teens can join in-person or over Zoom. Use these credentials to join the Zoom meeting: Meeting ID: 914 7575 3609 and Passcode: muyabc

• Saturday, April 29 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. the West Milton Public Library is hosting Dungeons and Dragons. Get your dice ready for another great adventure. Experienced players are not are able to join this new month’s campaign. Game accessories and snacks will be provided.

• Monday, April 24 at 4:00pm. the library is hosting “Chillax Dude.” Do you need somewhere to destress and unwind after a long day at school? Join our teen librarian, Lainie, as she does a destressing craft or activity. Every month there will be a new craft or activity. For the month of April, she will be showing teens how to make “book confetti” and “rage page tearings.”

• The library is hosting Bullet Journaling 101 on Monday, April 3 at 4 p.m. Join Lainie as she teaches the basics of Bullet Journaling. She will teach what a bullet journal is, what it can be used for and how to journal. No artistic ability needed. All supplies will be provided. Snacks will also be provided.

• The monthly Evening Book Discussion is set for Thursday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m. Adults are invited to join this casual book club. This month’s book is “The Nature of Fragile Things” by Susan Meissner. Books are available in the library, through the Ohio Digital Library and HOOPLA.

• Wednesday, April 19 at 1 p.m. the Just a Little Inspiration Book Club will meet. Join Staci in this month’s inspiration book club. This month’s book will be “Something Old, Something New” by Amy Clipston. Books are available in the library, through the Ohio Digital Library and HOOPLA.

• Bingo for Books, Thursday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m. Adults, join Staci for another night of BINGO. Prizes will be awarded for each round. Please register ahead of time in order to attend. Call 937-698-5515 to register or with questions.

• Saturday, April 22 from 10 to 11 a.m. the library is hosting Paint Your Heart Out. This is the first adults only meeting to our four-part painting series. During this event, participants will be using nail polish to create marbled wooden eggs. Supplies will be provided. Please sign up ahead of time to attend. Call 937-698-5515 to register or with questions.

• The library’s Spring into Slime event is set for Monday, April 3 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Kids are invited to join our children’s librarian in making slime. This program is intended for kids grades three to six. All supplies will be provided.

• For April’s Kids Craft Night, kids will build their own bird feeders. Monday, April 17 from 6-7p.m. This event is open to children grades Kindergarten to six. Participants will be constructing bird feeders out of popsicle sticks and pine cones. Please be advised that there will be peanut butter used.

• Join the West Milton Public Library for Cinema Saturday on April 8 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. The libarary will be showing the movie that follows an “antihero” played by Dwayne Johnson. This movie follows the vindictive antihero as he destroys different civilizations after the death of his “god-blessed” son. The movie runs for 2 hours and 5 minutes and has a rating of PG-13. Refreshments will be provided.

• Tuesday, April 11 from 6 to 7pm. Join Katie for this month’s Pinterest Craft of the Month: Bunny Flower Pots. Supplies will be provided. Please register ahead of time to attend.

• The library’s Craft Club will meet on Friday, April 14 and 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. Are you a crafter who wants to join other crafters as they work on independent projects? Join Katie for this new club that’s intended for anyone who would like to bring their crafts or projects in to work on with other patrons. If you don’t currently have a project to work on, there will be supplies from previous Pinterest of the month crafts to be able to use.

• On Tuesday, April 18 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. local florists from Patterson’s Flowers will be at the library, leading a program on flower arranging. There will be supplies provided for any arrangements created. Please register in order to attend. Call at 937-698-5515 to register.

• On Wednesday, April 19 from 6:30 to 7:30pm. To end the community event “One Book, Many Communities,” the library will be hosting a watch party of a Q&A with the author of “The Widows”, Jess Montgomery. Montgomery will be at Edison State Community College conducting an in-person book signing followed by a Q&A. This Q&A will be live streamed on Facebook and will be shown in the library. Join the library staff to watch the Q&A and possibly be able to ask the author your own questions.

• The High Nooners Book Club will meet on Thursday, April 20 from noon to 1:30 p.m. This casual book club meeting is for the book “I am Malala: The girl who stood up for Education and was shot by the Taliban.” Books are available in the library, through the Ohio Digital Library and HOOPLA.

• Starting Saturday, April 1 and running until Saturday, April 22, the library is accepting poetry submission Are you a writer of poetry and want to see it published? This special event is for teens and adults only. Send in your writings and we will have them bound into a book that will be housed at the library. Please send your writings to [email protected] in a PDF or Word Document.

• Saturday, April 22 from 2 to 3 p.m., Teens and adults are invited to a very special “Open Mic Night.” This is an opportunity to come read and listen to poems performed by other people in the community.

• Mondays from 1-5 p.m., The Guiding Ohio Online program provides free tech training at your local library. Have questions about Overdrive, Hoopla or your device? Stop by the library to have your questions answered. Appointments are encouraged, and drop-ins welcome.

• Every Tuesday at 11 a.m. toddlers can come enjoy listening to a book, finger plays, music and fun movements. For ages newborn to Pre-K.

• Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. kids can come enjoy a story, puppet play, music, games and fun craft. For grades Pre-K-fifth.

• Thursday April 6 & 13 from 1 to 5 p.m., an AARP representative will be at the library to help complete your taxes. You must have an appointment. Call 937-698-5515 for an appointment.

• Thursday, April 6 at 6:00pm. The Friends 0f the Library will meet to discuss regular business. For more information, call 937-698-5515 or visit mupubliclibrary.org.

BOARD MEETING

• Tuesday, April 18 at 7 p.m. the board will meet to discuss regular business. For more information, call 937-698-5515 or visit mupubliclibrary.org.

• Saturday, April 1 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Join Stacy and Evelyn for this afternoon of springtime fun. There will be games to play, snacks to enjoy and a craft to make.

• Saturday, April 15 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Join Stacy and Evelyn as they show a famous animated kids movie. This movie follows a toy cowboy and his friend, the astronaut (who doesn’t think he’s a toy) as they fight to reunite with their lost owner. Snacks and a craft will be provided.