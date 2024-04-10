Springcreek Township plans for new EMS levy

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Springcreek Township Trustees approved a motion to place a 5.5 mill levy on an upcoming ballot for emergency services at a meeting on Monday, April 8.

The 5.5 mill levy would be dedicated only for the purpose of emergency fire and EMS services. Springcreek Township Trustees signed a contract in March with the city of Piqua for fire and EMS services. In January, the trustees signed a contract with Spirit EMS for $161,000, which they now must pay to them.

Currently, residents of Springcreek Township pay for a 2.5 mill levy, which will be up for renewal in November. The money generated from that levy is placed in the general fund and can be used for a variety of purposes.

According to Tom Hill, chairman of the Trustees, the 5.5 mill levy would generate approximately $424,907 per year. It would be a five year renewable levy.

The township already has a permanent inside mill levy that provides $30,000 per year that is designated for fire services. That permanent levy has been on the books for over 30 years.

According to information provided by the Miami County Auditor’s Office, a Springcreek Township property with an appraised market value of $100,000 is currently paying $128.28 per year in taxes; for a property with an appraised market value of $200,000, they are currently paying $256.56 per year, based on the combined permanent levy and the 2.5 mill levy on the books at this time. The current millage is 3.665143.

However, if a 5.5 mill emergency services levy is added, the combination of the permanent fire services inside mill levy and the 2.5 mill levy already on the books and the proposed 5.5 mill emergency services levy will result in the owner of a $100,000 property paying yearly taxes in the amount of $320.78, an increase of $192.50 and a property with an appraised market value of $200,000 would pay $641.56 per year, an increase of $385.00. The proposed total millage would be 9.165143.

Hill told those present that the 5.5 mill levy “should take care” of paying for the city of Piqua Fire and EMS services. In 2023, Springcreek Township paid the city of Piqua $163,234; in 2024, they are paying $171,396; in 2025, $256,034 will be paid; and in 2026, the total will be $358,447.

The 2.5 mill levy generates $132,179 per year for the township for general fund use.

Trustee Mike Havener spoke about the 5.5 mill levy and told those present that the township “(does) not want to be strapped.”

While a motion was passed, a resolution for the 5.5 mill levy was not approved yet. According to Hill, they expect “challenges” from the residents regarding the amount of the levy and noted that is the reason that they are planning ahead. The levy would need to be submitted to appear on the May 2025 ballot three months prior to the election.

Springcreek resident Sam Robinson questioned the 5.5 mill levy, asking, “At what point is the 5.5 (mill) set in stone?” Hill responded that would happen once the resolution was passed.

In addition to other revenue, the trustees are currently receiving a 12 year payout from the city of Piqua involving annexation money owed to them involving the Tom Baker property and Teeters Real Estate investments. That money totals approximately $1.2 million dollars. This week, the trustees are submitting a bill to the city of Piqua for payment of the latest payout of $100,787.25. They are also seeking annexation money from additional properties the city owes to them. They did not address how those funds are being used.

In other business, the city of Piqua Fire contract was listed for review on Monday’s agenda, however, the trustees did not address that item during the meeting, with Hill noting there was “not much to review.”

The trustees addressed commercial marijuana sales and cultivation within the township, which would prohibit adult use of cannabis operations in the township for sales or cultivation. The matter was again tabled.

Robinson suggested the trustees get input “from the 2,200 residents (of Springcreek Township)” about issues pending before the trustees. “They don’t know what’s on the agenda until they get here.”

Lori Wirt, fiscal officer for the township, told Robinson, “(to) wait for the website.” The trustees are currently working to set up a township website. Wirt said they can move forward once they get a domain name.

John Levering, a Springcreek resident, also addressed the issue of residents not knowing what is going on at trustee meetings.

“How will we know if anything is new?” Levering questioned.

He questioned how residents will know of trustee action on matters and how residents can receive quick updates from the trustees on important issues.

Hill addressed the township building’s maximum capacity, noting they need to limit people in the building, citing recent meetings in which large numbers of people showed up. “(We) try not to have too many people in the building,” Hill told those present.

The Miami County 2024 asphalt resurfacing program was addressed and it was noted that the only addition to the program may be for Rossville. Havener said he will obtain a bid for that work.

Hill said the Miami County Engineer’s office, which assists with matters involving township roads, had been a great help: “(We) cannot speak highly enough of them.”

Hill asked those present to pray for former Springcreek Township Trustee Doug DeWeese, who is going through “a little tough time.”

The next meeting of the Springcreek Township Trustees will be Monday, April 22, at 7 p.m.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.