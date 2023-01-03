St. Paul’s Church donates to 5 local nonprofits

PIQUA — “On Sunday Dec. 11, 2022, St. Paul’s Church, located at 500 N. Downing St. in Piqua, made generous donations to five local nonprofits,” according to a press release from St. John’s Church.

The donations were distributed during the morning service, at which time the honored guests were given the opportunity to help everyone better understand their missions. Receiving checks on behalf of their nonprofits were: Shawn Rickert, of the Bethany Center; Rebecca Sousek, of the Piqua Compassion Network; Connie McEldowney, of Rustic Hope; Larry Butt, of the Upper Miami Valley Young Life,;and Doug Metcalfe, of Safe Haven.

“The pastors, the church council, the staff, and the entire congregation of St. Paul’s wish to thank each of these ministries for their hard work and dedication to their communities and those in need,” the release said. “A special coffee hour followed the service in the fellowship hall.”