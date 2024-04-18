State disaster relief program activated for Logan, Auglaize counties

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that $5 million is now available to support local governments and eligible non-profit organizations impacted by the tornados in Logan and Auglaize counties on March 14, 2024.

In early April, DeWine authorized that the funding be made available from the State Disaster Relief Program (SDRP). The Ohio Controlling Board approved the release of the funds.

The SDRP is a reimbursement program that can be used in instances where storm damage amounts do not meet the threshold for federal assistance. The program is intended to provide supplemental state assistance to local governments and eligible non-profit organizations for costs associated with debris removal, emergency protective measures, and permanent work.

On March 21, DeWine requested that FEMA and the Small Business Association conduct a damage assessment on impacted homeowners, renters, and businesses in the 11 Ohio counties impacted by the March 14th tornadoes and severe storms. On March 29, DeWine requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration to assist the disaster survivors and businesses with their recovery. Since this request was made, DeWine’s cabinet directors and their staff continue to support local recovery efforts in the impacted areas.