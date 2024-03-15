State resources mobilized after severe weather

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) continues to monitor the severe weather that impacted western Ohio on Thursday. The Ohio EMA, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) are working together to assist local communities in the path of the storms.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted issued statements regarding the tornadoes and dangerous weather:

“Fran and I are deeply saddened by those impacted by the tornadoes and severe storms,” said DeWine. “We share the grief of the families who lost loved ones, homes, and livelihoods. Ohioans will come together as they always do with resilience and compassion as we support and rebuild our communities.”

“Tina and I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones during last night’s tornadoes and heavy storms and our prayers to those grappling with the devastation left in their wake,” said Husted. “Let’s all offer our support as we navigate this tragedy as a unified Ohio.”

Ohio EMA/State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Actions

• The EOC has been activated due to severe weather impacts.

• The Ohio EMA Watch Office continues to monitor the impacts across different community lifelines and is coordinating with county, state, and federal partners to expedite any assistance needed.

• Ohio EMA regional staff is embedded in impacted county EOCs, assisting intercounty and county-to-state coordination.

• County EMAs are encouraged to share any county-level coordination efforts and/or support needs in addition to any impacts related to the incident.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Actions

• The Patrol is utilizing all available resources to assist motorists on Ohio’s roadways.

• The Patrol is assisting state and county departments of transportation and Sheriff’s offices with a significant number of road closures and detours.

• The Patrol is providing aerial support for damage assessments.

• If you find yourself stranded and needing assistance, please dial #677, and a trooper will be dispatched to your location. In an emergency, please dial 9-1-1.

Ohio Department of Transportation Actions

• ODOT crews continue to monitor roadways for debris and damage and assist with safely removing any hazards.

• Due to the amount of rain, crews are monitoring flood prone areas throughout the state.

• Check OHGO for current road closures and real-time traffic.

Ohio Department of Health Actions

• The Ohio Department of Health is deploying a generator and mass fatality supplies to support the local hospital.

• The Ohio Department of Health is working with the Logan County Health Department to secure grief counselors.

• The Ohio Department of Health is coordinating with the Logan County Health Department to monitor the need for volunteers to help in relief efforts.