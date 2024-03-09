State Wrestling, Day 1

Troy’s TJ Murray makes a move against Brett Stanley of Brecksville in a D-I 120-pound match Friday at the state wrestling tournament at the Schottenstein Center. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy coach Doug Curnes and assistant coach Tristan Murray watch TJ Murray’s match intently. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Emma Hanrahan lifts Hillard Bradley’s Slivka in a girls 130-pound match Friday at the Schottenstein Center. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Kira Cole closes in on a pin of Marissa Torres of Vermillion Friday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Collin Isaac controls Ethan Bartlett of West Geauga in a D-II 150-pound match Friday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe wrestling coach Nick Petro talks things over with Collin Isaac Friday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Drake Bennett closes in on a tech fall of Noah Robinson of Plymouth Friday in a D-III, 215-pound match. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s KJ Gustin fights to get free from Jacob Lyons of Tuslaw in a D-III, 150-pound match Friday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Christian’s Carson Dyer has a grasp on Quinten Harrison of Elgin in a D-III, 157-pound match Friday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Riggins Hansgen controls Nathan Lee of Rootstown in a D-III 138-pound match Friday. Courtesy Photos Miami East’s Hunter Randall is on top against Paul Hostetler of Orrville Friday in a D-III, 165-pound match. Courtesy Photos Covington’s Carson Taylor controls Brady Carr of Northmor Friday in a D-III, 113-pound match. Courtesy Photos Covington’s Caleb Ryman controls Alex Munn of Berkshire in a D-III, 144-pound match Friday. Courtesy Photos Covington’s Chase Vanderhorst makes a move against Mitchell Tetreault of Garaway in a D-III, 138-pound match Friday. Courtesy Photos Covington’s Jericho Quinter works against Richard Flores of Delta in a D-III, 126-pound match Friday. Courtesy Photos Covington’s Michael Hagan locks up with Braylon Brooks of Garaway in a D-III, 132-pound match Friday. Courtesy Photos

COLUMBUS — Troy sophomore TJ Murray (120 pounds) had his impressive sophomore season come to an end at the D-I state wrestling tournament Friday.

Murray, who finished the season 42-10, lost to Brett Stanley of Brecksville 12-4 by major decision and dropped a 5-1 decision to Preston Schuler of Olentangy.

D-II

Tippecanoe’s Collin Isaac (150) is still alive at the state wrestling tournament.

Isaac dropped a 6-2 decision to Luke Kaiser of Athens before rebounding with a 4-0 decision over Ethan Bartlett of West Geauga.

Isaac, 44-12, will be back in action in the consolations Saturday morning.

D-III

MIAMI EAST

The Vikings have four wrestlers still alive at the state wrestling tournament.

Hunter Randall (165) and Drake Bennett (215) both advanced to the quarterfinals.

Randall pinned Paul Hostetler of Orrville in 2:47.

He will take a 48-7 record into the quarterfinals Saturday against 45-3 Braxton Quaintance of Lakota.

Bennett recorded a 19-2 tech fall win over Noah Robinson of Plymouth.

He will take a record of 48-5 into the quarterfinals against 46-2 Judson Cooper of Waterford.

Riggins Hansgen (138) and KJ Gustin (150) are alive in consolations.

Hansgen, 19-13 lost by a 22-7 tech fall to Dakota King of Barnesville before rebounding with a 10-7 win over Nathan Lee of Rootstown.

Gustin, 35-13, was pinned by Jacob Lyons of Tuslaw in 5:51, before rebounding with a 4-3 decision over Evan England of Mohawk.

COVINGTON

All five Covington wrestlers are still alive at the state tournament.

Jericho Quinter (126), Michael Hagan (132), Chase Vanderhorst (138) and Caleb Ryman (144) all advanced to the quarterfinals.

Quinter recorded an 8-6 decision over Richard Flores of Delta.

He will take a 48-4 record into the quarterfinals against 40-9 Riley Greathouse of Waynedale.

Hagan recorded a 4-3 decision over Braylon Brooks of Garaway. Hagan will take a 48-7 record into the quarterfinals against 52-1 Casper Caizzo Of St. Paul.

Vanderhorst pinned Mitchell Tretreault of Garaway in 44 seconds.

He will take a record of 41-4 into the quarterfinals against 47-5 Anden Ankney of Tinora.

Ryman recorded an 8-3 decision over Alex Munn of Berkshire.

He will take a record of 44-6 into the quarterfinals against 53-1 Brodie Dominique of Archbold.

Carrson Taylor (113) is alive in consolations.

Taylor, 43-9, was pinned by Adam Mattin of Delta in 39 seconds, but rebounded with a 5-0 win over Brady Carr of Northmor to stay alive.

TROY CHRISTIAN

Carson Dyer (157) had his outstanding season end at the state tournament Friday.

Dyer, who finished with a 24-10 record, was pinned by Bram McCourt of Dalton and lost to Quinten Harrison of Elgin 13-6.

GIRLS

Emma Hanrahan (130) of Tippecanoe and Kira Cole (135) of Miami East both made quick work of their opponents in the first round of the state tournament Friday.

It took Hanrahan just 23 seconds to pin Audrey Slivka of Hilliard Bradley.

She will take a record of 36-3 into Saturday;s quarterfinal match with 38-7 Emily Flynn of Hubbard.

Cole, who won the state title last year at 115 pounds, pinned Marissa Torres of Vermillion in 52 seconds.

She will take a record of 22-1 into Saturday’s quarterfinal match with 22-5 Cailyn Casto of Johnstown.