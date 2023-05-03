Stillwater Valley Gold Club refreshes brand

VERSAILLES — Stillwater Valley Golf Club, a destination course in Midwest Ohio, today announced its new elevated brand and logo design. Stillwater Valley Golf Club recommits to growth by continuously investing in its golf and guest experience as it enters its next half-century.

Stillwater Valley Golf Club has been anything but still during this off-season. While guests have been polishing their clubs, Stillwater has been polishing the course and the clubhouse. In 2022, Stillwater Valley Golf Club created a survey to collect insight about what its valued customers wished to see from their home course. This survey began the process of building the Stillwater brand of the future.

With the modern logo comes an updated menu effective May 1, a modified floor plan to expand its dining space and the Riviera Room event space has been repositioned as a game room for clubhouse guests. The game room is centered on a golf simulator that offers customers the chance to play famous golf courses across the country as well as golf-centric games and challenges. The room also features a pool table, ping-pong table, corn hole, board games, Golden Tee Golf with other arcade games to come. The game room space is open to clubhouse customers during business hours but also can be reserved for private parties such as birthdays, bachelor/bachelorette parties or corporate events.

The music and entertainment schedule for the 2023 season is soon to be published on the club’s Facebook page. The schedule will include trivia and family-friendly events. The first two trivia nights will be held May 11 and May 25.

Managing director of Stillwater Valley Golf Club, Todd Dammeyer, states, “It is the same club, but with more. More golf, more food and more opportunities for community connection.”

To stay updated with the latest news and information on Stillwater Valley Golf Club and upcoming events, follow Stillwater Valley Golf Club on Facebook.

About Stillwater Valley Golf Club: founded in 1972, Stillwater Valley Golf Club is a destination golf course in Midwest Ohio distinguished by tidy greens, intriguing hazards, and babbling brooks. The golf club offers custom club fittings, a professional culinary-designed menu and a space for friends and family to gather. Located in Versailles, Stillwater focuses on community by providing a place for fresh air and friendships. With high energy and low pressure, Stillwater is a home for everyone in its surrounding communities. To learn more about Stillwater Valley Golf Club, visit facebook.com/StillwaterValleyGolf.