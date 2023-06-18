Director of CDST Sarah Stump was recently named 2022 Supervisor of the Year by Spirit EMS. Courtesy | Spirit EMS

GREENVILLE — The Spirit EMS 2022 Supervisor of the Year is Sarah Stump.

Along with the employee of the year, the supervisor of the year is chosen by all of the Spiritemployees at the Spirit Christmas Party.

Stump, Director of CDST (Communication Documentation Specialty Team) at Spirit, has been in the field for nine years and Spirit for seven years.

She added that her favorite part of the job is helping people.

Carie Pope, director, employee relations, communications, and HR assistant said Stump is very focused.

“She’s a good leader,” she said. “She likes to help people, not only sick patients, but our employees too. I think that they know, when they talk to her that it’s going to get taken care of.”

Spirit EMS President/CEO Brian K. Hathaway concurred with Pope’s thoughts.

“Sarah is someone who is always working for the good of the team,” Hathaway said. “She has a great demeanor with everyone, works hard, and above all cares deeply about everyone around her. Sarah is an excellent person and a passionate leader that many within the Spirit family look up to.”

Stump added that the award is very rewarding. “It’s very humbling to know that my efforts are recognized,” she said.

Stump is no stranger to recognition within the Spirit EMS family. In four of her past seven years working at Spirit, she’s garnered the honor of either Employee of the Year or Supervisor of the Year.

For the award, Stump received a 75″ television. Since Stump primarily works in the office managing the dispatch and billing team, Hathaway said they had to do something different than put her picture on the side of an ambulance.

“What better way to recognize someone for their great efforts by having their picture taken and placing it on a ginormous billboard,” the president said. “So, that’s exactly what we did. We want to make sure this distinctive honor is known by the public. We also want our employees to know this isn’t something we take lightly and plan to continuously recognize.”

Stump’s picture that reads “Mom, Wife, Advanced EMT: 2022 Spirit Supervisor of the Year” can be seen on a billboard near the intersection of Industrial Parkway and State Route 49, just south of the Greenville City limits.

Spirit EMS is located at 5484 State Route 49 S., Greenville, Ohio, 45331, with additional locations in Defiance, Houston, Sidney, Van Wert, Celina, and Liberty, Indiana. Due to expanded needs for their services, Spirit is hiring for all locations. For more information on open positions or to apply, go to www.spiritmedicaltransport.com/job-openings.