Suicide prevention event held Thursday

TIPP CITY — The TriCounty Suicide Prevention Coalition Veteran Task Force will hold it first community event on Thursday at The Tipp Center.

The event will be held Thursday, March 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Tipp Center, 855 N. Third St., Tipp City.

The event encourages the public to come together and connect for wellness and hope, where the public can connect with community resources. Guest speaker Miami County Commissioner Greg Simmons begins a 6 p.m. Dinner is available for $10. Veterans and their family will enjoy a complimentary meal.

For reservations, call 937-570-6460 or go to https://sites.google.com/view/spcmds/home