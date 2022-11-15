Sunday West Milton structure fire

WEST MILTON — The West Milton Fire Department responded to a fire at 24 S. Main St. on Sunday, Nov. 13. No injuries were reported.

Crews were dispatched at approximately 1:30 a.m. and upon arrival they found heavy smoke and fire from the rear of the structure. Additional crews were requested from Ludlow Falls, Union and Englewood.

According to the West Milton Fire Department’s Facebook page, partial collapse in the kitchen area of the home forced crews operating inside the building to back out. The fire was eventually brought under control around 2:30 a.m..