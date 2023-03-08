Taj Farrant to perform at BMI Event Center this weekend

VERSAILLES — One AC/DC concert with his dad and seeing Angus Young do his thing was the catalyst for Taj Farrant to say “I want to do that forever.” He got a guitar and the rest, as they say is history.

Thirteen-year-old Taj, along with special guests Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice will be performing at BMI Event Center in Versailles on Friday, March 10.

“I just want to play in front of people. I just feel like it is what I was born to do,” Taj said by phone from his home in Australia.

“Farrant may be young, but his natural musical ability surpasses his age. This down to earth Aussie kid is more than passionate about playing guitar and is clearly a natural born rocker through and through,” said a press release.

Taj is fortunate to have a very supportive family, helping guide and encourage his passion, with freedom and balance to enjoy playing and perfect his techniques while still enjoying kid stuff too, the release said. Taj has already picked up some huge world-wide endorsements. As a guitarist Taj has that truly genuine ‘feel’ when he plays, with technique and soul well beyond his years. With Taj’s online presence growing fast and being featured on the Ellen DeGeneres show, Taj has also been blessed to share the stage with some world class artist such as Carlos Santana, Rob Thomas, Orianthi and many more, strap in and hold on … this is Taj Farrant!

“This is his second U.S. tour and he sold out nearly every venue he puts on,” said Taj’s father Brandon Farrant, proudly. “He has accomplished a lot in such a short amount of time.”

Drawing inspiration from classic rockers of the 60s and 70s, alternative rockers of the 90s, and legendary blues icons, Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice are putting their own stamp on the tradition of guitar driven rock. The band delivers a classic sound with a fresh twist. Members Nathan Bryce (guitar and vocal), Dylan Halacy (drums), and Jerry Paswaters (bass and vocal), have earned impressive resumes’ that include touring both regionally and nationally as well as studio credits with a list of music industry icons.

In 2019, they released their debut album featuring all original music written by Nathan Bryce. From the grungy “JJ Hector,” to the soul of “Be Good,” and the catchy classic rock of “Roll the Dice,” they established their own sound and proved their diversity. This trio delivers high energy live performances mixed with an extensive library of originals, inventive covers, rock classics, and blues standards. The band currently tours extensively throughout the Midwest and have just released their second full length album. “Dragonfly,” the new album, is now available on all platforms. The lead single from the album, “Last Call,” has received rave reviews and airplay worldwide.

“Been playing since I was 7, but only touring since 11 (years old),” Taj said. “The only bad part is being on a plan for 14 hours (to come to the U.S.) But the tour is fun! I actually love traveling.

“A lot of practice went into getting ready. You don’t want to miss a show,” he said.

General admission tickets are available. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.bmieventcenter.com/ or in person at BMI Karts & Parts’ showroom at 769 E. Main St. in Versailles from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and from 9 a.m.to 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets will also be available at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m.