Todd Ross of Raising Freedom, works near the top of the 120 foot tall flag pole at Dave Arbogast Buick/GMC in Troy on Friday. Ross,, whose company specializes in repair and maintenance of flags and flagpole, was working on the pulley system used to raise and lower the large U.S. Flag that has become a local landmark.Ross used a bucket lift to reach a point about 30 feet up the pole and then hand-climbed the rest of the way.