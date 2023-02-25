Taste of Troy Trivia Night returns March 25

TROY — Troy Main Street invites the community to test their trivia knowledge during their fifth annual Taste of Troy Trivia Night. Trivia will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 at the Troy Eagles building located at 2252 Troy Urbana Road in Troy.

“We are thrilled to host the Taste of Troy Trivia Night again this year,” said Executive Director of Troy Main Street Andrea Keller. “We are looking forward to an evening that gives community members a special opportunity to sample delicious foods from local restaurants, win wonderful prizes from downtown businesses and engage in some friendly competition.”

Tickets are $25 a person or $175 to reserve a table for eight people. Each ticket includes food, one drink and the opportunity for prizes. Additional drink tickets for alcohol can be purchased at the event for $5 per drink.

“We are looking forward to this exciting event which also serves as a fundraiser for Troy Main Street,” said Keller. “We are very grateful to all of the downtown businesses who contribute food or prize items to make Taste of Troy Trivia Night possible.”

Event tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets are on sale now. To reserve your seat or a table, call the Troy Main Street office at 937-418-8281 or 937-339-5455.

Sponsors for this event include: Kettering Health, Alvetro Orthodontics, Beckstrom Orthodontics, Upper Valley Medical Center/Premier Health, Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Company, Chevrolet of Troy, Collins Aerospace, GNB Banking Centers, Hobart Institute of Welding Technology, KSM Metal Fabrication, Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance, Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop and Winans Chocolates + Coffees.