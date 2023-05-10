Tavern Building declared unsafe again

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

TROY — The property at 112 – 118 W. Main St. in Troy, known as the Tavern Building has been again declared unsafe by a building official with the Miami County Building Department.

According to a press release from the Miami County Building Department, adjudication order No. 0036 was issued on Tuesday, May 9, citing the building at 112-118 West Main St, owned by 116 West Main Street LLC, is unsafe and a serious hazard to the public. Action required is to abate all unsafe conditions immediately. This is in accordance with the Ohio Revised Code and under contractual obligations to the city of Troy, the release said.

Issues of non-compliance are per onsite inspection by Miami County building official on May 8 detailed engineering report by Michael Wright, PE, and third party engineering review of the report by Michael Bruns, PE.

The safety of this building has been an ongoing subject of controversy since it was damaged by tornadoes in 2020.