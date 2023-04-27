Tavern Building Owner submits progress report

By Matt Clevenger

[email protected]

TROY — Attorneys representing the owner of the Tavern building on West Main Street have filed a court-required report on the progress of repairs, and issued a new statement regarding the building’s status.

“The efforts of 116 West Main Street, Mr. Kimmel, and the company’s attorneys are all focused on two critical concerns,” the statement, issued on Wednesday, April 26, said. “First and foremost, 116 West Main remains concerned about public safety. Secondly, 116 West Main is concerned that it still needs more information on a solution for the Street Project that takes into account both safety and the directives of the court.”

The progress report was also filed on Wednesday, April 26, as required by Judge Stacy M. Wall under an agreement reached last week with all parties involved in the case.

The report submitted to the court covered four items, including the removal of debris behind the Tavern Building, the possibility of tarp repairs to the roof, re-installation of three windows, and the degree of progress made in obtaining estimates for improving the north wall’s stability enough to open the street and sidewalk in front of the building.

According to the statement, the required windows have already been re-installed, and the building’s owner has requested an additional week to gather estimates for the north wall repairs.

“Unfortunately, the city of Troy’s various contractor assessments for improving the stability of the north parapet wall did not provide the necessary information in a timely manner that would allow the Parties to assess the scope of potential repairs,” the statement said. “116 West Main further sought confirmation on the two estimates it recently received (from the five separate contractors who evaluated the property at the city’s direction) that the repairs would provide safety to the public on the sidewalk in the front of the property.”

“In addition, 116 West Main asked for the court for approval to remove the debris behind the building, and reported that two highly qualified contractors – Bruns General Contracting and Kremer Roofing –informed the building owner in writing that the roof remains unsafe and that a temporary tarp repair cannot be safely installed,” the statement said.

“This facility has some real issues,” contractor Steve Bruns said in the letter from Bruns Contracting, which was also submitted to the court. “I am concerned for the safety of our men should I send them up on the old courthouse building to temp-in the southeast corner of the roof.”

“The primary structure that ties the roof framing to the 3m brick thick wall has had significant damage from the last storm,” the statement said. “We would have to work out of high-reach man lifts. Under no circumstances would I take the chance to have my men standing on the damaged roof system.”

“Someone could very easily get seriously hurt or killed falling through the damaged roof system,” Bruns said. “The temporary repair is going to be very expensive, and I cannot, and will not, guarantee that the repair will stay on the building.”