TCAAC hosts art, writing camps

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Area Arts Council (TCAAC) hosted two successful camps this summer.

The Art Camp was held the week of June 17, where 27 budding artists learned about different styles of art through projects in a variety of styles of several Master artists.

Led by Camp Director Prathya Krishna Prasad, campers created Andy Warhol’s Pop Art, Romereo Britto inspired landscapes, Yayoi Kusama Flowers, and Henri Matisse Suncatchers through the week. Additionally, two collaborative projects were also completed: a Mary Blair “It’s a Small World” inspired Castle and a mixed media Little Village Art Camp Sculpture.

Several TCAAC members, who volunteered their time, discussed their art with the campers. Guest artists included Mojgan Samardar (glass art), Diana Begley, Emersyn Gorrell, and Marti Goetz (visual art), Lynn Shirk-Terrell (photography), and Marilee Lake (author).

The Monroe Township Grange, whose trustees graciously donated the use of their building, was transformed into a Little Artists’ Art Gallery and Reception on the last day of the camp.

Parents, grandparents and other family members attending the grand opening. The collaborative Mary Blair Castle project will be installed at a later date in the TCAAC Permanent Art Gallery located at the Tipp Center, which is open to the public during business hours.

A special thanks goes to Matt Buehrer, Main Street Financial/Thrivent, who provided additional financial support and t-shirts for the campers.

During the week of June 24, TCAAC’s Marilee Lake led a group of young writers at this year’s Writer’s Camp with the theme “Mythical Beast.”

Each camper created a mythical beast with a character outline and illustration. These characters appeared in their writing throughout the week.

The campers wrote round-robin and partner stories as well as individual creations. They also worked in groups to retell fairy tales. Camp culminated with a campfire knotted yarn story—each camper added to the story until they reached a knot in the yarn. Stories will be published in a camp journal which each camper will receive.