Teen dies following Treasure Island accident

By Mike Ullery

[email protected]

TROY — A teenager has died while participating in what Troy Police described as “horseplay” in the parking lot at Treasure Island in Troy on Monday evening.

Police, fire and medics from Troy were dispatched to Treasure Island around 7:30 p.m., Monday, March 6, on a report of a person trapped under a vehicle.

Troy firefighters used jacks and blocks to lift the pickup truck and free the 17-year-old male victim, whose name has not been released.

CareFlight was summoned to meet the medic at Upper Valley Medical Center but the helicopter was cancelled.

The patient was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. No further information is available at this time.

Troy Police are investigating the incident.