Teens detained after high speed pursuit in Tipp City

By Eamon Baird

TIPP CITY — Four juveniles were detained early Tuesday morning after they led police on a brief high-speed pursuit in Tipp City.

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, around 12:10 a.m., officers responded to the North Hyatt Street and Windridge Apartments area on a hit-and-skip crash report. While en-route, an officer spotted the suspect vehicle at West Main Street and Hyatt Street. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle occupied by four individuals, according to a Tipp City media release.

The stolen vehicle failed to stop for the officer, and a pursuit ensued, which ended after the officer performed a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver in the area of Stonequarry Roadand Dog Leg Road in Vandalia.

The pursuit lasted approximately seven minutes and topped speeds of roughly 110 mph.

No injuries were reported, and all four suspects were transported for medical clearance before being taken into the juvenile detention center.