Telecommunicators honored at commissioners’ meeting

Miami County Communications Manager Ed Zalipski, left to right, Communications Director Beth Hull, Tipp City Fire Chief Cameron Haller, Miami County Commissioner Wade Westfall, Telecommunicator Amy Carson, Miami County Commissioner Greg Simmons, Troy Fire Assistant Chief Wade Dexter, and Piqua Fire Chief Lee Adams were in attendance at the Miami County Commissioner’s meeting to commemorate National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week which will run from April 14 to 20. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners honored county telecommunicators at their meeting on Thursday, April 11.

The commissioners issued a proclamation declaring the week of April 14 through 20 recognizing National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in Miami County, to honor the men and women whose diligence and professionalism keep our communities and citizens safe.

During the meeting, Beth Hull, director of Miami County Communications Center, acknowledged Telecommunicator Amy Carson, and Safety Communications Application Manager Ed Zalipski.

“So, we just want to thank the county for recognizing the great work that they do,” Hull said.

“We’re very, very proud to be a part of what you’re doing out here and we want to thank you,” Commissioner Greg Simmons said. “Sometimes it gets to be a thankless job and times where there’s dead time, but there’s a lot of times where it’s just so very important to our county and we’re very, very thankful for you.”

In other business, the commissioners approved the following resolutions:

A quote from TLG Peterbilt of Dayton authoring the Sanitary Engineering Department to purchase one Peterbilt roll-off truck for $230,767.00. $100,000.00 will be paid by the awarded Ohio EPA grant and the remaining $130,767.00 will be paid from fund 437.

To sign Title IV E Placement Contracts to the Department of Job & Family Services: 1 Trust Group Home, of Dayton for $500,000; Legacy Residential Homes Inc., of Cincinnati, for $250,000.

To sign employment verifications for Khia Miller, Connie Sandy, and Kiyha Adkins as new telecommunicators in the communications center beginning on Monday, April 15 at a pay rate of $22.91 per hour.

To sign an employment requisition for a full-time permit technician in the Department of Development at a pay rate from $17.82 to $24.11 depending on qualifications (DOQ) due to the departure of Stacy Patterson.

To create a full-time “Grant Writer” position for the Department of Development at a pay rate of $54,000 to $77,000 DOQ.

The Auditor’s Summary Revenue Reports and Summary Expenditure Reports for the month ending March 31.

The commissioners tabled a resolution for a motion to acknowledge the submission of a 2023-2024 VOCA/SVAA grant application to the State of Ohio Attorney General’s Office until the representative of the Victim Witness or Prosecutor’s Office can provide more information.

Commissioner Ted Mercer was not in attendance for the meeting.