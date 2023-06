Holly McElwee, president of the Troy Music Boosters, works the cash register for patrons buying the famous Troy strawberry donuts at their booth on the levee side of Troy Memorial Stadium. Volunteers work 24 hours a day until Sunday, June 4, at 6 p.m. They also have a booth directly downtown at North Market and West Water Streets, which is open Friday evening for the Strawberry Jam and during normal festival hours.

