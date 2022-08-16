The Blloom are back!

By
Michael Ullery
-

Victoria, Isabella, and Sophia, Bloom entertain as part of Grand Illusions by the Blooms, during a performance at the Miami County Fair on Tuesday. The Bloom family will be appearing every day for at least two performances.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Victoria, Isabella, and Sophia, Bloom entertain as part of Grand Illusions by the Blooms, during a performance at the Miami County Fair on Tuesday. The Bloom family will be appearing every day for at least two performances.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR