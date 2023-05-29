The Bradley family Memorial Day Greeting

To the editor:

As the darkness of winter has passed, and the new light of spring is here we see a new beginning in the fields of grain, as new life springs forth from the life less soil below. We look forward to the bountiful harvest that is our sustenance come fall.

As we celebrate this Memorial day, May 30, 2023, there is much unrest and tribulation throughout our very country and the world at large.

Yes, our families look forward to this Memorial Day, to family picnics, Veterans parades, and most of all fireworks lighting up our night sky, in honor of those Veterans, both men and women alike, who gave their service to our country, without regard to bodily harm, and little concern for compensation.

Our service members are directly responsible for the free and sovereign country we Americans enjoy today. Thanks be to our soldiers. I personally served during the Viet Nam Era Conflict. It still haunts me today when I recall servicing the C-141 Jet Cargo Planes coming into our Alaskan Air Force Base, with all the fallen soldiers aboard. Yes a chilling experience indeed. but it is their gift of their lives that we enjoy the Peace and Freedom of their sacrifice for our nation the USA. To all Americans be safe this Memorial day Holiday, and give thanks to all those Veterans who are responsible for our free and sovereign country the USA. May God bless us all.

Yours in faith,

Mark Bradley, Veteran USAF

Pleasant Hill