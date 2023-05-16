The Cellar by Bottle No. 121 under new ownership

TROY — Members of the Troy Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Cellar by Bottle No. 121 on West Main Street Friday, May 12, celebrating the shop’s re-opening under new ownership.

“We recently purchased the business,” new co-owner Heidi Peeples said. “It was in existence for about 11 years before.”

Tipp City residents, Peeples and her husband David purchased the Cellar approximately nine weeks ago. Located at 1600 W. Main St., the popular carry-out features a wide selection of craft beers, fine wine and cigars, including 22 taps for draft beers and a total of more than 200 varieties of craft beers.

“We have fine wines, we have many, many different kinds of craft beer, we have taps,” Heidi Peeples said. “You can have growlers filled; you can bring your own, or we have them for purchase as well.”

Members of the Troy Chamber of Commerce presented the Peeples with a commemorative plaque during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Communications Coordinator Lauren Karch presented a gift bag from the city of Troy.

“Thanks so much for helping to keep this business continuing in Troy,” Karch said. “There’s really nothing like you guys here, and we appreciate you continuing to choose this city.”

The Cellar is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

“We also do wine tastings and beer tastings,” Heidi Peeples said. “Every week, we are doing a wine of the week.”

“Each week, we pick a different variety of wine,” she said. “This week is pino noir; anytime that we are open, you can come in and do a tasting of pino noir.”

More information can be found online, through the Cellar’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

“We have a Facebook page, the Cellar by Bottle 121, and on Instagram we are BeerWineGurus,” Heidi Peeples said. “We post quite regularly; anytime we get anything brand-new in, we’ve got it posted.”