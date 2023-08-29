The Kearneys celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

J. Roger Kearney and Carol Jeanne (Morse) Kearney, of Troy, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 31. J. Roger Kearney and Carol Jeanne (Morse) Kearney, of Troy, on their wedding day on Aug. 31, 1963, at the Worthington (Ohio) Methodist Church. They will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday.

TROY — J. Roger Kearney and Carol Jeanne (Morse) Kearney, of Troy, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

The couple were married Aug. 31, 1963, in the Worthington (Ohio) Methodist Church. The Rev. Dr. Claude Garrison officiated the ceremony.

The Kearneys made their first home in Springfield, where Roger was a math and speech teacher at Springfield North High School. Before her marriage, Carol taught English at Xenia High School.

After a move to West Bend, Wisconsin, where both Roger and Carol were teachers, the couple returned to Springfield in 1970 and then moved to Troy in 1975. At that time, Roger was materials manager at Hobart Corporation, where he later became a director of MIS. Carol was a stay at home mom. Both were active in Cub Scouts, CISV, Troy Civic Theater, THS Music Boosters, and the Miami Democratic Party. Both attended the First United Methodist Church, where Carol sang in the church choir.

The Kearneys are parents of two sons, both graduates of Troy High School. Kevin lives in Columbus, and Joel (Becky) is from Etna. Carol and Roger are the grandparents of Jonah, Sara, Bailey, and Kate, of Upper Arlington.

In 1997, after taking early retirement from Hobart Corp., Roger created a new website design business called Rhombus Technologies. Their own site, OnTheSquare, covered news from Troy and around Miami County. Now retired, the couple enjoys their family, their friends, their dogs, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Ohio State Buckeyes.