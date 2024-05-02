The Mayflower opens for business, celebrates grand opening

The Theater, on the first floor, of The Mayflower, a premier cocktail lounge, restaurant and live entertainment venue located in the heart of downtown at 9 W. Main St. Courtesy photo The Cocktail Lounge, on the first floor, of The Mayflower, a premier cocktail lounge, restaurant and live entertainment venue located in the heart of downtown at 9 W. Main St. Courtesy photo The front of The Mayflower, a premier cocktail lounge, restaurant and live entertainment venue located in the heart of downtown at 9 W. Main St. Courtesy photo The Mayflower celebrates its grand opening with friends and family and the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, May 2. Charlotte Caldwell | Miami Valley Today Mayor Robin Oda, center left, shakes the hand of Jess Nielsen, The Mayflower co-owner and chief marketing officer, while also welcoming the other co-owner Tony Scott, center right. Nielsen and Scott are surrounded by The Mayflower employees, friends and family and members of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce’s ambassador team on Thursday, May 2, in downtown Troy. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today

TROY — After a year of anticipation and renovations, A.M. Scott Distillery celebrated its a grand opening of The Mayflower, Thursday, May 2, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Mayflower is a premier cocktail lounge, restaurant and live entertainment venue located in the heart of downtown at 9 W. Main St.

Jess Nielsen, co-owner and chief marketing officer, explained the new venture is set within a reimagined 1928 Vaudeville theater, offering guests a unique blend of historic charm and contemporary luxury.

Nielsen and co-owner Tony Scott told the crowd gathered out front of The Mayflower for the ribbon cutting they wanted to offer a luxurious experience and also pay homage to Troy.

“We have put our heart and soul into this and today we are excited to open this cocktail lounge and restaurant,” Nielsen said. “It’s been a special project … Tony and I live here, we raise families here, and we just care a lot. So, I hope it shows, and I hope that by coming here it is an experience like nothing that you have ever done before. I just hope that the community is proud and really supports what we have started here.”

Guests at The Mayflower can expect an innovative cocktail menu that pays homage to the classics while embracing bold, new flavors, said a press release from A.M. Scott Distillery. Each drink is crafted with the finest ingredients and presented with artistry. The full menu also features a selection of shareable platters, designed to complement the cocktail experience perfectly. The original Mayflower Theater’s stage will host a variety of live music every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, providing house music while guests dine.

Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) drinks will be served during hours of operation out of the original theater’s ticket booth.

Reservations are required. To make one, visit www.mayflowertroy.com. Areas that can be reserved include:

• The Cocktail Lounge (first floor) — Soak in the liveliness of the mixologists in action. Includes a mixture of traditional tables, chairs and comfortable soft seating;

• The Highball (second floor) — Enjoy drinks and dining in the old film room turned semi-private dining area, overlooking the Cocktail Lounge;

• The Theater (first floor) — Have a seat in a velvet chair and enjoy cocktails and food with a great view of live entertainment on our revived 1928 Vaudeville stage. This area is only open during live performances;

• The Gallery (second floor) — Overlooking The Theater, The Gallery allows guests to enjoy food, drinks and live music from an elevated perspective. This area is only open during live performances.

So that many guests can enjoy house music in the theater, seating for one to five guests will be for 90 minutes, and parties of six and over will be for 120 minutes. If tables are available, the service team will accommodate extended dining.

All areas of The Mayflower will be serviced with cocktails and food, and all patrons must be 21 years of age or older. For large parties and building rental, contact [email protected].

The Mayflower will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m.; Friday from 4 to 11 p.m.; and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.