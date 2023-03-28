The Troy Foundation awards grants

TROY — During their April meeting, members of The Troy Foundation Distribution Committee approved grants totaling $290,546 to 25 programs.

The grants will be used in support of the Foundation’s mission to improve the quality of life for our community by connecting donors to charitable causes for a better tomorrow. Grants were awarded from the general fund, the priority needs fund, The Clyde & Kathryn Marr Fund, the David B. & Helen N. Meeker Fund, the Fifth Third Bank Fund for Arts and Culture, the Lucy Fund, the Patricia Starr Willis Fund, and the Ruth Hollinger and J. Cameron Dungan Fund

General fund grants

General Fund grants are made possible thanks to contributions from our unrestricted funds: the Charles Morrill and Virginia McCullough Allen Fund, the Gladys J. Burnett Fund, the Harold & Lillian Miles Fund, the Hayner Family Fund, the Leo H. Faust & Grace Fern Heck Faust Endowment Fund, the Leo & Vivian Nolan Memorial Fund, the Mark and Dorothy Knoop Fund, and the Ralph & Margaret Heberding Fund.

• T.L. Baseball Boosters was awarded $1,000 to purchase a new freezer for the concession stand at the Duke Park baseball fields.

• Upper Miami Valley Young Life received $2,000 for transportation to Young Life Camp. The camp is designed to give young people a positive outlook on the role they play in the world.

• Troy Pop Rocks was awarded an additional $2,100 to purchase new video equipment. The Pop Rocks use videos as a coaching tool, to promote the team on social media, and as gifts for their graduating team members.

• Overfield Tavern Museum was granted $3,630 to support the distribution of the Troy Historical Alliance e-Newsletter. The newsletter promotes programs, special events, and related initiatives for all the nonprofit heritage organizations in Troy.

• Troy City Schools athletic department received $4,000 to purchase equipment for the athletic training staff. This equipment will allow the staff to better treat student athletes to prevent or recover from injuries.

• Troy Fire Department was granted $8,600 to purchase start-up supplies for CPR classes at the fire department. The department plans to hold quarterly CPR classes for up to 20 students.

• Dream Builders Group was granted $8,700 for their clubhouse internship. Clubhouse interns plan after-school programing for younger students

• Miami County Agricultural Society was awarded $10,000 for a monster truck show at the 2023 Miami County Fair. Attendees will be able to get up close to the monster trucks during a pit party prior to the show.

• Miami County Local Food Council was awarded $10,875 to support the Cherry Street Local Farmers Market. The market will be open weekly on Saturdays from June 10 to Sept. 30 and provides a space for local farmers and merchants to sell their goods.

• Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau was granted $13,000 toward Donut Jam. This event welcomes Tour de Donut participants to Troy with food, entertainment and activities for riders and community members of all ages.

• City of Troy was awarded $15,000 for the 2023 Fourth of July fireworks show. This show will be visible from the Market Street and Adams Street bridges, the levee, and Treasure Island.

• First Place Food Pantry was awarded $16,000 to purchase food and personal care items. These items will be available to people in Troy experiencing food insecurity.

• Lincoln Community Center received $35,000 in support of their Summer Youth Program. This program is free to students and provides a safe and educational environment for them during the summer.

• Partners in Hope was granted $35,000 to support education, development, and case management services. These programs educate, assist, and follow a person as they learn about resources and how to apply them to transition to a more stable lifestyle. This grant is a partnership between the General Fund ($23,000) and the Priority Needs Fund ($12,000).

• Troy Recreation Association was awarded $45,000 for the summer lunches program. This collaborative project alongside the Lincoln Community Center and Partners in Hope provides lunch for school age children every weekday during the summer break.

Priority needs fund grants

• St. John’s United Church of Christ received $2,184 for childcare at the Grandfamilies of Miami County program. This support group for grandparents raising their grandchildren takes place in the Gathering Place at St. John’s United Church of Christ.

• Troy City Schools received $3,600 toward tables for an outdoor seating area at the Junior High School. It will include at least one handicap accessible table. This grant is a partnership between the Priority Needs Fund ($2,700) and the Clyde & Kathryn Marr Fund ($900).

• Community Rides was granted $35,000 for the Community Rides to Work program. This program provides affordable rides to work for Troy residents who do not have other reliable options for transportation.

Grants awarded from the Clyde & Kathryn Marr Fund

• GIVE Medical Ministry was granted $500 to purchase durable medical equipment. This equipment, such as wheelchairs and walkers, can be loaned out to community members who could not otherwise afford it.

Grants awarded from the David B. and Helen N. Meeker Fund

• Reading for Change was granted $1,633 toward a security system. This system will allow the staff and volunteers of Reading for Change to ensure the safety of their students especially during arrival and departure.

• Troy Recreation Association received $5,000 toward summer lunch buddies. This program ensures that students have a healthy lunch throughout the summer and reduces the summer reading slide through reading and activities with community volunteers.

Grants awarded from the Fifth Third Bank Fund for Arts & Culture

• Miami East Local Schools received $1,500 to support the muse machine program. This program offers students access to live performances by professional arts organizations, and opportunities to learn more about participation in the arts.

Grants awarded from the general fund ($24,282) in partnership with the Lucy Fund ($718)

• Miami County Dental Clinic was granted $25,000 for continued operating support. The clinic provides affordable dental care to approximately 4,459 patients from Troy and serves many Troy students through their Traveling Smiles program.

Grants awarded from the general fund ($4,270) in partnership with the Patricia Starr Willis Fund ($730)

• Isaiah’s Place received $5,000 toward foster parent recruitment. Isaiah’s Place hopes to license a total of 18 families by the end of 2023.

Grants awarded from the Ruth Hollinger and J. Cameron Dungan Fund

• Troy Main Street was awarded $900.50 for their downtown planter program in 2023. This beautification project in downtown Troy offers flowers and planters at no cost to Distinguished Business Members of Troy Main Street.

The Distribution Committee meets quarterly to review grant applications. Only organizations with a 501(c)(3) status are eligible to apply.

For more information about the foundation and its funds that make these grants possible please visit www.thetroyfoundation.org. The deadline for submitting a grant application for the next quarterly meeting is Monday, May 15 by 11:59 p.m. for review at the June meeting