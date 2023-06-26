Olivia Davis, 4, the daughter of Kristen and Ryne Davis, of Piqua, along with Paula Kuhn, also of Piqua, invite area children to join Olivia at Vacation Bible Adventure at The Valley Church in Piqua July 16-19. Submitted photo | The Valley Church

PIQUA — There will be a lot of action at The Valley Church in Piqua as children and volunteers get ready for an exciting week of Vacation Bible Adventure.

The theme of this year’s Vacation Bible Adventure is “Ready, Set, Move! Follow Jesus Here, There and Everywhere!” The event will be held at the church’s Piqua location at 1400 Seidel Parkway. It will be held beginning Sunday, July 16, and continue through Wednesday, July 19, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pastor Andy Monnin encourages local families to bring their children to this event in a press release from the church,“Vacation Bible Adventure is going to be life-changing for kids. They will experience who God is and who they are through the Bible stories and truths they learn. This is huge because once they know that, the rest of their world can fall in the right places. Kids need security more than anything else to thrive and once they know who God is and who they are, they find it. We’ve also designed this four day adventure to be lots of fun, with some exciting twists, so it will keep kids engaged. Parents should know that The Valley is a kid-safe environment and their kids are in great hands.”

Children who are ages 3 (must be potty trained) through those who have finished fifth-grade are welcome to participate in Vacation Bible Adventure.

This year’s mission will be Nino’s, which will go toward supplying Bibles to children in Honduras. Those children participating are asked to bring quarters to donate for quarter wars each night between the boys and girls.

Each night will have its own fun theme, beginning with Sunday evening, which is bandana night. All children will receive a bandana. Monday evening is crazy hair night and children and volunteers show up with their best crazy hair themes. Tuesday is ice cream sundae night with sundaes for everyone and Wednesday is glow stick night and the children will each receive a glow stick at the end of the evening to take home with them.

In addition, each evening will feature a high energy opening when the children come together followed by games, snacks, a Bible story, crafts and lots of fun.

All volunteers working with the children will be background checked to ensure the safety of everyone.

To register your children for Vacation Bible Adventure at The Valley Church, go to their web page at https://thevalley.ccbchurch.com/goto/forms/186/responses/new or register on the first night of Vacation Bible Adventure.

Vacation Bible Adventure T-shirts are available in The Valley Church Piqua atrium for $8 and can be picked up at the church during the week or by ordering online at https://thevalley-vba.itemorder.com/shop/sale/.