Third suspected arrested in Bethel Township arson

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — Miami County Sheriff detectives and State Fire Marshal’s investigators have arrested a third person involved in a September 6, 2023 residential arson fire on Ross Road in Bethel Township, according to a press release issued by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, March 8.

“Taken into custody without incident and incarcerated in the Miami County Jail on February 28, was Ashley M. Howard, age 35, of Dayton,” Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said in the release. “Howard was charged with aggravated arson and remains in jail.”

Stephanie L Cahill, age 38, of Fairborn and Nicholas A. Kelch, age 30, of Greenville, have already been charged with aggravated arson in connection with the case.

“The investigation is continuing,” Duchak said.