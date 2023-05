This Week in Prep Sports

It will be a busy week for prep sports this week.

BASEBALL

Division I

District Semifinal

Tuesday

Beavercreek (17-10) at Troy (21-7) 5 p.m.

Winning advances to district championship game at 5 p.m. Thursday at a site to be determined.

Division II

District Semifinal

Tuesday

Tippecanoe (16-12) at Kenton Ridge (19-5), 5 p.m.

Winner advances to district championship game at 5 p.m. Thursday at a site to be determined.

Division IV

District Semifinals

Monday

Newton (19-7) at Russia (20-6), 5 p.m.

Bradford (19-10) at Fort Loramie (20-5), 5 p.m.

Troy Christian (11-10) at Twin Valley South (10-11), 5 p.m.

Winners advance to district championship games at 5 p.m. Wednesday at sites to be determined

SOFTBALL

Division III

Centerville Regional

Semifinals

Wednesday

Miami East (18-6) vs. Carlisle (24-0), 2 p.m.

Indian Lake (23-3) vs. West Jefferson (20-1), 5 p.m.

Championship, 5 p.m. Friday

Division IV

Northmont Regional

Semifinals

Wednesday

Covington (27-4) vs. Riverside (15-10), 2 p.m.

Russia (18-7) vs. Parkway (19-5), 5 p.m.

Championship, 5 p.m. Friday

TRACK & FIELD

Wayne Division I Regional

Wednesday

Field Events, 5 p.m.

Running Events, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Field Events, 5 p.m.

Running Events, 6:30 p.m.

Top four in each event advance on to state meet

Piqua Division II Regional

Thursday

Field Events, 5 p.m.

Running Events, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Field Events, 11 a.m.

Running Events, 12:30 p.m.

Top four in each event advance on to state meet

Troy Division III Regional

Wednesday

Field Events, 4:30 p.m.

Running Events, 6 p.m.

Friday

Field Events, 5 p.m.

Running Events, 6:30 p.m.

Top four in each event advance on to state meet