THS graduate returns with W. Crimm Singers

TROY — St. John’s United Church of Christ in Troy enthusiastically announces the upcoming concert of Troy’s own Jorian Johnson, Troy High School class of 2012, along with Jermaine Johnson, Zacarra Heath, Jonathan Newell Roberts and Allen Christian, members of the W. Crimm Singers, AKA Wakanda Chorale, on Sunday, March 5 at 3 p.m. in the church sanctuary at 130 S. Walnut Street, Troy.

This group sang back-up on the Aristocrat of Bands’ “The Urban Hymnal” album, which was nominated for, and won, this year’s Grammy in the Best Roots Gospel Album category.

As “Wakanda” suggests, they fully embrace the music of the Black experience throughout the diaspora and all genres associated with it. The focus is on the Negro Spiritual, African-American opera and concert repertoire, hymn, and anthems.

This concert is free and open to the public. A free-will offering with be received to support these young musicians.

Johnson et al. will also be sharing some of their music during the 10:30 a.m. worship service at St. John’s on March 5.