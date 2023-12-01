THS hosts State of the Schools event

Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper, far left, introduces a panel disscussion with Troy Board of Education President Sue Borchers, left, Busines Manager Dave Dilbone, center left, Pupil Services Director Beth Marshal, center right, Curriculum Director Danielle Romine, right, and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Michael Moore, far right, during the second annual State of the Schools event held on Wednesday, Nov. 29. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today Troy City Schools Treasurer Jeff Price delivers an update on the district’s financial status during the State of the Schools event held on Wednesday, Nov. 29. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today

TROY — Staff members from the Troy City Schools central office delivered an update on the district’s current status on Wednesday, Nov. 29, during the second annual State of the Schools event held in the Troy High School auditorium.

“It’s been a very exciting year so far,” district Superintendent Chris Piper said. “The bond issue passed, and we’re so thankful for that and appreciative of our community for the support. We very much look forward to building some new school buildings to meet the needs of our students into the next century.”

“This is obviously one of our biggest building efforts,” Troy School Board President Sue Borchers said. “It will be a lot of excitement for the next three years.”

“There’s quite a bit of legwork that needs to be done before you will see any particular action,” she said. “We are going to create a regular communication so you are updated on where we are throughout the process.”

“It’s very exciting,” Borchers said. “We will be asking our community and our staff to get engaged throughout the process.”

Other topics included staffing, special services and early learning, as well as the district’s performance on recent state-issued report cards.

“Our district had the third highest growth scores in the state of Ohio,” Piper said. “There are 607 school districts in Ohio that get a student growth rating, and Troy City Schools had the third highest rating in the state.”

Troy High School also received the highest growth score in the state.

“Troy High School had the number one growth score in the state of Ohio,” assistant superintendent Dr. Michael Moore said. “Of 3,088 schools in Ohio, including elementary schools, junior high schools and high schools, the highest growth score in the state of Ohio was achieved by the students right here in this building.”

Other speakers included pupil services director Beth Marshal, business manager Dave Dilbone and curriculum director Danielle Romine. District treasurer Jeff Price also delivered an update on the district’s current financial status.

“Last year, the year before and probably next fiscal year, we’ve had an influx of federal dollars due to the pandemic,” Price said. “Those dollars need to be spent and exhausted or sent back by the end of calendar year 2024. Once we get past fiscal year 2024, the federal dollar percentage most likely will drop back to normal levels.”

“To maintain Troy City Schools funding stability into the future, it will be imperative to renew the permanent improvement levy, the 5.9 operating levy and the 5.8 operating levy in the upcoming years,” he said. “These three levies are all five-year levies that have been renewed numerous times over the years, and it’s imperative that they continue to be renewed into the future, which allows us to remain on stable financial ground.”