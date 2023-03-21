THS music department to present ‘Seussical’

TROY — The Troy High School music department is ready to put on three magical, fantastical shows this weekend as it presents “Seussical,” its annual spring musical.

The musical comedy, originally created by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, brings to life many of the most popular Dr. Seuss characters and stories, including “The Cat in the Hat,” “Horton Hears a Who!” and “Gertrude McFuzz.”

“This has been an incredibly fun experience for our kids, most of whom grew up with Dr. Seuss books,” director Erik Strope said. “It’s fun to see the characters jump off the pages as our students bring them to life. Everyone has been working so hard and putting their hearts and souls into this; we can’t wait to finally be able to bring it to an audience. We are definitely excited for this weekend!”

The shows are: Friday, March 24, at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 25, at 7 p.m. and Sunday , March 26, at 2 p.m. in the Troy High School auditorium. Sunday’s show will have ASL interpreters. Reserved seating is $10, while general seating is $8. Advanced tickets may be purchased in the THS main office during school hours. Tickets also will be sold at the door the day of the show.

The starring cast includes: Drew Ramey (Cat in the Hat), Grayson Baker (JoJo), Carter Evans (Horton), Savannah Swanson (Gertrude), Jessamine Griego (Mrs. Mayor), Emmett Jenkins (Mr. Mayor), Hayden Taylor (Mayzie), Tatyana Green (Sour Kangaroo), Ariana Green (Young Kangaroo); Lily Daniszewski, Diamond Foster, Ava Werst and Addy White (Bird Girls); Sienna Mader, Colton Morefield and Logan Stanton (Wickersham Brothers); Nathan Mamitag (General Schmitz), Alivia Worth (Yertle) and P.J. Glover Vlad.

Dance Captains are Tatyana Green, McElwee and White.

Chorus members are: Megan Alexander, Jack Knoch, Zoie Littlejohn, Olivia McElwee, Peyton Robinson and Truth Santiago.

In addition to Troy High School students, there will be students from seven additional Troy City Schools in the show, as well. Those students are: Jullian Baker, Cecily Green, Brad Grissom, Alexandra Schieltz, Peyton Scott and Audrey Starnes (Troy Junior High School); Kate Beaman, Adalee Cost, Nolan Gilbert, Kaylee Hewitt and Kylie Mittelstadt (Van Cleve Sixth Grade Building); Ethan Grimm, Cami King, Owen Marsh, Kendall Persinger and Cora Rolf (Concord Elementary School), Marisa Gil (Cookson Elementary School); Amiyah Cook, Ariana Green, Stephen Hilton and Cailey Thomas (Forest Elementary School); Madilynn Hurst, Coraline Kemper and Blayde Langenfeld (Heywood Elementary School); and Bryson Delver (Hook Elementary School).

The crew members are: Vi Arnold, Sydney Bennett, Josie Cremeans, Sophia Earl, Kiana Farrier, Jayden Jess, TaMeka Lawrence, Savannah Miller, Aden Nave, Anne Palombi, Alaina Troy, Ronan Watkins and Avery Woodruff.

The pit members are: Sully Anderson, Autumn Bowers, David Cousino, Leah Ellison, Kane Feltner, Ester Hasbargen, Jennifer Hewitt, Tawnie Johnson, Eloise Kolakowski, Dahlia Lazier, Kaiden McKinney, Stephen Monath, Scottie Moore, Alexis Oldham, Sienna Osburn, Christina Roberts, Addisyn Russell, Jacob Shurtz, Lee Stanton, Natalie Tremblay, Alaina Troy, Nathan Weidner, Jo Wildman, Emily Williams, Charlie Wyatt, Chuck Young and Emma Zonner.