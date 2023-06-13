Troy High School students served as part of the Teen Leadership Troy Class of 2023 this week. Teen Leadership Troy is a civic and personal development program, designed to provide students with information about the Troy community in an experience-packed week. Courtesy | Troy City Schools

TROY — Some of the top seniors-to-be in Troy have spent this week as part of the Teen Leadership Troy Class of 2023.

Sponsored by the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, Teen Leadership Troy is a civic and personal development program. The program is designed to provide students with information about the Troy community in an experience-packed week. Students who have completed their junior year of high school have had the opportunity to explore their leadership styles as well as get a “backstage pass” to a number of the key entities in Troy.

Earlier this week, that involved meeting with Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper to learn more about how the district works, as well as a Q&A.

Members of the Teen Leadership Troy Class of 2023 included: Abigail Twiss (Troy Christian High School), Lilianna Beccue (homeschool), Gwen Harris (Troy Christian High School), Kiyah Baker (Troy High School), Lena Walker (Troy High School), Aaron Oates (Troy High School), Mason Ward (Troy High School), Haylee Young (Troy High School), Ashleigh Nosker (Troy High School), Tyler Malott (Troy High School), Allison Ray (Troy High School), Kellen Miller (Troy High School), Annie Twiss (Troy Christian High School) and Ronan Watkins (Troy High School).

Teen Leadership Troy is a program created and inspired by Leadership Troy Alumni. The program began in 1998. Students are selected through an application process.