THS students raise funds for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

TROY — Abbey Seger and Tyler Malott know all too well the horrors of cancer.

Which is a big reason why the two cousins, who are juniors at Troy High School, are taking their mission to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society so personal.

“Our grandpa had cancer, and we have had multiple relatives that have been diagnosed with leukemia or are being treated for it currently,” Seger said. “That’s why it’s so important to us to do this.”

The two are part of the Dayton Student Visionaries program working with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to raise money for, and awareness of, leukemia treatment and research. The two were nominated by current Troy seniors Connor Moeller and Luke Huber, who participated in the program last year and nominated them to take up the mantle in the fight this year.

“We were very happy to hear that we were nominated, and we are going to try to do a good job,” Malott said.

In addition to the Dayton Student Visionaries Program, Seger is on the softball and soccer teams, and is a member of Junior Cabinet, Key Club, National Honor Society and Spanish Club. Malott is on the soccer team, and is a member of Interact, Key Club, National Honor Society and the Business Club.

Seger and Malott have set a lofty fundraising goal, hoping to raise $30,000 by March 31. So far, they’ve raised roughly $5,000 toward their final goal.

In addition to getting donations from friends and family, the two have also been meeting with local businesses and organizations to get their help in the fundraising efforts.

“It’s a lot of work behind the scenes that people probably don’t realize,” Seger said.

Still, though, given the nature of their cause, they both know all of the hard work is worth it.

“It has been fun. We’ve learned a lot, meeting with other people, companies; we’re getting better and better as we go,” Malott said.