THS to host Mid East Performance Association Event

TROY — For the first time in history, Troy High School will be hosting a Mid East Performance Association Event, featuring indoor percussion, winter guard, flag line, and color guard teams from 25 area schools.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 19 and conclude around 3:30 p.m. The Troy High School indoor percussion group is scheduled to perform at 11:45 a.m., while the Troy High School winter guard will perform at 2:15 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, and free for ages 6 and under. Cash and card will be accepted. Concessions will be available, and parking is free.