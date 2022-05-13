Thursday Baseball/Softball Roundup

TROY — The Troy baseball team is closing in on a share of the MVL baseball title.
The Trojans defeated Piqua 8-3 Thursday.
Troy, 20-3 overall and 15-2 in the MVL will resume a suspended game with Piqua on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
If the Trojans, who lead 5-2 in the fifth inning, win that game they will share the title with Vandalia-Butler.
Piqua is 14-8 overall and 10-7 in the MVL.
Troy jumped out to an 8-1 lead and held on for the win.
Hayden Frey was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Ryder Kirtley was 2-for-3 with a double.
Eli Smith added a double.
Brian Allen and Jacob Lucas combined on an eight-hitter, striking out eight and walking three.
Brayden Offenbacher was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Piqua.
Owen Shawler was 2-for-4.
Mickey Anderson and Hunter Steinke combined on a nine-hitter, striking out five and walking four.
Troy Christian 10,
Bethel 6
TROY — The Troy Christian baseball team rallied from an early 5-0 deficit to improve to 16-5 overall and 13-0 in the TRC.
Lucas Day was 2-for-2 with a double, home run and five RBIs.
Camden Koukol had two RBIs and Paul McDonald was 2-for-3.
Judah Simmons and McDonald combined on a seven-hitter, striking out two and walking four.
Noah McCann and Colby Keiser were 2-for-3 for Bethel.
Evan Goodman had a triple and two RBIs and Braylon Schroeder had a double.
Christian Barker, Braylon Schroeder and Goodman combined on an eight-hitter, striking out five and walking 5.
Riverside 4,
Covington 3
DEGRAFF — The Covington baseball team dropped a road game in TRC action.
Jake Dilley was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Jansen Wagoner had a double.
Wagoner and Tanner Palsgrove combined on a nine-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.
Tri-Village 10,
Milton-Union 5
NEW MADISON — The Milton-Union baseball team lost in non-conference action.
Zach Lovin was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Nathan Morter Jr. was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Peyton Nichols and Ben Schommer were both 2-for-4.
Morter Jr., Nathan Thompson and Nick Walters combined on an eight-hitter, striking out eight and walking four.
Indian Lake 6,
Miami East 4
CASSTOWN — The Miami East baseball team dropped a home non-conference game Thursday.
Luke Hamaker was 2-for-4 with a double.
Austin Francis was 2-for-4 with a double and Nathan Woolley was 3-for-4.
Vincent Crane, Gage Butz and Francis combined to strikeout 10 and walk eight.
Houston 7,
Lehman 5
HOUSTON — The Lehman Catholic baseball team dropped a road game Thursday.
David Rossman was 2-for-4 with a triple.
David Brunner, Seth Knapke and Hayden Sever were all 2-for-3.
Ethan Stiver was 2-for-4 with a double.
JD Barhorst and Stiver combined on a six-hitter, striking out two and walking three.
Arcanum 2,
Newton 0
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team dropped a WOAC showdown Thursday.
Lane Bayer was 2-for-4 and Hudson Montgomery doubled.
Colin Tackett pitched a seven-hitter, striking out four.
SOFTBALL
D-II
Tippecanoe 6,
Bellefontaine 4
BELLEFONTAINE — The Tippecanoe softball team scored three runs in the top of the eighth to advance in D-II sectional action.
Tipp will play Kenton Ridge at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Urbana in a D-II district semifinal.
Ashley Aselage was 2-for-5 with a double and Emily Aselage was 3-for-4 with a double.
Kailey Bryson was 2-for-3 with a double, Emma Davis was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Charli Clausen had a double.
Ella Henn pitched an eight-hitter, striking out five and walking two.
D-IV
Covington 7,
Riverside 0
COVINGTON — The Covington softball team advanced to the district semifinals with a win over Riverside Thursday.
Covington will play Fort Loramie at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Newton High School.
Nigella Reck was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs.
Meg Rogers was 2-for-4 with a double and a triple and Karyanne Turner was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Rogers pitched a four-hitter, striking out eight.
Newton 6,
M. Valley 5
PLEASANT HILL — Newton’s Molly Norman had a two-run, walkoff single in the home seventh to advance Newton to the district semifinals.
Newton will play Russia at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Arcanum.
Sienna Montgomery had walked and Layla VanCulin singled and both scored on Norman’s game-winner.
Norman was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
VanCulin was 2-for-4 with a double, Laci Miller was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Camryn Gleason had a double.
Miller pitched a six-hitter, striking out three and walking one.
Bradford 10,
Houston 0
BRADFORD — The defending state champs advanced to the district semifinals with a six-inning win Thursday.
Bradford will play Ansonia at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Versailles.
Nylani Beireis was 2-for-3 with a double and a triple and Rylee Canan was 2-for-4 with a double.
Remi Harleman had a home run and three RBIs and Abby Fike was 2-for-3 with a double.
Beires and Izzy Hamilton combined on a four-hitter, striking out four and walking one.
Russia 10,
Leman 0
RUSSIA — The Lehman softball team ran into a buzzsaw in the top seed in the sectional.
Tori Lachey was 2-for-3 at the plate.
Annie Stiver pitched an 11-hitter, striking out five.
Troy 7,
Piqua 0
TROY — In the completion of a suspended game that was scoreless in the fifth inning, Troy had two big innings to post the win and improve to 20-4.
Erin Bruce doubled for the Trojans.
Abigail Welbaum had two RBIs and Lilly James pitched a four-hitter, striking out 10 and walking three.
Emily Kizer was 2-for-3 for Piqua.
Julia Coppess and Olivia Anthony combined on a seven-hitter, with one strikeout and four walks.