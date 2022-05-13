Thursday Baseball/Softball Roundup

TROY — The Troy baseball team is closing in on a share of the MVL baseball title.

The Trojans defeated Piqua 8-3 Thursday.

Troy, 20-3 overall and 15-2 in the MVL will resume a suspended game with Piqua on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

If the Trojans, who lead 5-2 in the fifth inning, win that game they will share the title with Vandalia-Butler.

Piqua is 14-8 overall and 10-7 in the MVL.

Troy jumped out to an 8-1 lead and held on for the win.

Hayden Frey was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Ryder Kirtley was 2-for-3 with a double.

Eli Smith added a double.

Brian Allen and Jacob Lucas combined on an eight-hitter, striking out eight and walking three.

Brayden Offenbacher was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Piqua.

Owen Shawler was 2-for-4.

Mickey Anderson and Hunter Steinke combined on a nine-hitter, striking out five and walking four.

Troy Christian 10,

Bethel 6

TROY — The Troy Christian baseball team rallied from an early 5-0 deficit to improve to 16-5 overall and 13-0 in the TRC.

Lucas Day was 2-for-2 with a double, home run and five RBIs.

Camden Koukol had two RBIs and Paul McDonald was 2-for-3.

Judah Simmons and McDonald combined on a seven-hitter, striking out two and walking four.

Noah McCann and Colby Keiser were 2-for-3 for Bethel.

Evan Goodman had a triple and two RBIs and Braylon Schroeder had a double.

Christian Barker, Braylon Schroeder and Goodman combined on an eight-hitter, striking out five and walking 5.

Riverside 4,

Covington 3

DEGRAFF — The Covington baseball team dropped a road game in TRC action.

Jake Dilley was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Jansen Wagoner had a double.

Wagoner and Tanner Palsgrove combined on a nine-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.

Tri-Village 10,

Milton-Union 5

NEW MADISON — The Milton-Union baseball team lost in non-conference action.

Zach Lovin was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Nathan Morter Jr. was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Peyton Nichols and Ben Schommer were both 2-for-4.

Morter Jr., Nathan Thompson and Nick Walters combined on an eight-hitter, striking out eight and walking four.

Indian Lake 6,

Miami East 4

CASSTOWN — The Miami East baseball team dropped a home non-conference game Thursday.

Luke Hamaker was 2-for-4 with a double.

Austin Francis was 2-for-4 with a double and Nathan Woolley was 3-for-4.

Vincent Crane, Gage Butz and Francis combined to strikeout 10 and walk eight.

Houston 7,

Lehman 5

HOUSTON — The Lehman Catholic baseball team dropped a road game Thursday.

David Rossman was 2-for-4 with a triple.

David Brunner, Seth Knapke and Hayden Sever were all 2-for-3.

Ethan Stiver was 2-for-4 with a double.

JD Barhorst and Stiver combined on a six-hitter, striking out two and walking three.

Arcanum 2,

Newton 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team dropped a WOAC showdown Thursday.

Lane Bayer was 2-for-4 and Hudson Montgomery doubled.

Colin Tackett pitched a seven-hitter, striking out four.

SOFTBALL

D-II

Tippecanoe 6,

Bellefontaine 4

BELLEFONTAINE — The Tippecanoe softball team scored three runs in the top of the eighth to advance in D-II sectional action.

Tipp will play Kenton Ridge at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Urbana in a D-II district semifinal.

Ashley Aselage was 2-for-5 with a double and Emily Aselage was 3-for-4 with a double.

Kailey Bryson was 2-for-3 with a double, Emma Davis was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Charli Clausen had a double.

Ella Henn pitched an eight-hitter, striking out five and walking two.

D-IV

Covington 7,

Riverside 0

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team advanced to the district semifinals with a win over Riverside Thursday.

Covington will play Fort Loramie at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Newton High School.

Nigella Reck was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs.

Meg Rogers was 2-for-4 with a double and a triple and Karyanne Turner was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.

Rogers pitched a four-hitter, striking out eight.

Newton 6,

M. Valley 5

PLEASANT HILL — Newton’s Molly Norman had a two-run, walkoff single in the home seventh to advance Newton to the district semifinals.

Newton will play Russia at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Arcanum.

Sienna Montgomery had walked and Layla VanCulin singled and both scored on Norman’s game-winner.

Norman was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

VanCulin was 2-for-4 with a double, Laci Miller was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Camryn Gleason had a double.

Miller pitched a six-hitter, striking out three and walking one.

Bradford 10,

Houston 0

BRADFORD — The defending state champs advanced to the district semifinals with a six-inning win Thursday.

Bradford will play Ansonia at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Versailles.

Nylani Beireis was 2-for-3 with a double and a triple and Rylee Canan was 2-for-4 with a double.

Remi Harleman had a home run and three RBIs and Abby Fike was 2-for-3 with a double.

Beires and Izzy Hamilton combined on a four-hitter, striking out four and walking one.

Russia 10,

Leman 0

RUSSIA — The Lehman softball team ran into a buzzsaw in the top seed in the sectional.

Tori Lachey was 2-for-3 at the plate.

Annie Stiver pitched an 11-hitter, striking out five.

Troy 7,

Piqua 0

TROY — In the completion of a suspended game that was scoreless in the fifth inning, Troy had two big innings to post the win and improve to 20-4.

Erin Bruce doubled for the Trojans.

Abigail Welbaum had two RBIs and Lilly James pitched a four-hitter, striking out 10 and walking three.

Emily Kizer was 2-for-3 for Piqua.

Julia Coppess and Olivia Anthony combined on a seven-hitter, with one strikeout and four walks.