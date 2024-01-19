Thursday Girls Basketball Roundup

Milton-Union’s Shannon Brumbaugh reaches for a rebound against Troy’s Christian’s Riley Orange with help from Kate Copp (3) Thursday night at Milton-Union High School. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Christian’s Karis Miller shoots over Milton-Union’s Sophie Layman Thursday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Jenna Brumbaugh flies down the court against Troy Christian’s Karis Miller. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Christian’s Reign Wilkins flies to the basket as Milton-Union’s Kenzie Shortridge and Ava Berberich give chase. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Sophie Layman shoots against Troy Christian’s Nora Inman as Reigh Wilkins closes in. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls basketball team prepped for a big game with Miami East Saturday with a 64-38 win over Troy Christian Thursday night.

The Bulldogs, 14-2 overall and 7-2 in the TRC, will host the unbeaten Vikings Saturday.

Troy Christian dropped to 6-7 overall and 3-6 in the TRC.

Milton led 16-8, 31-14 and 47-29 at the quarter breaks.

Shannon Brumbaugh scored 12 points in the first half to get the Bulldogs off to a fast start and filled out the stat sheet with 14 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks.

Jenna Brumbaugh led all scorers with 17 points and had had seven rebounds and three steals.

Ava Berberich had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists and Sophie Layman added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Kate Copp added five points.

Riley Orange led a balanced Troy Christian attack with 11 points.

Brooklyn Lavy scored nine and Reign Wilkins added eight points.

Miami East 47,

Lehman Catholic 11

SIDNEY — The Miami East girls basketball team improved to 15-0 overall and 9-0 in the TRC with a road win Thursday night.

Lehman dropped to 4-10 overall and 0-9 in the TRC.

East led 15-2, 25-5 and 38-10 at the quarter breaks.

Newton 32,

FM 20

PITSBURG — The Newton girls basketball team got a road win in WOAC action Thursday night.

Newton improved to 8-7 overall and 4-4 in the WOAC.

The Indians led 5-2, 9-8 and 25-15 at the quarter breaks.

Felicity Harbour scored 15 points for Newton and Reese Hess added eight.