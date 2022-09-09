Thursday Golf Roundup

VANDALIA — The Troy and Tippecanoe boys golf teams hooked up in a close match on the back nine at Cassel Hills Thursday.

And like the Trojans match with Vandalia-Butler, it could have gone either way.

In the end, Tippecanoe came away with a 165-170 victory.

The Red Devils are 8-0 overall and 7-0 in the MVL, while Troy drops to 6-3 overall and 5-2 in the MVL.

“We played the back nine which is always a challenge,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “But, I thought we handled that very well. Tipp outplayed us on the last four holes, which turned the match around in their favor.”

Eli Voisard was match medalist with a 40 for Tipp.

Other Red Devil scores were Will Riehle 41, Austin Siefring 41, Hayden Hiser 43, Sean Nichols 49 and Carson Jackson 49.

Troy scores were Mitchell Sargent 41, John Kneisley 43, Bryce Massingill 43, Luke Huber 43, Hayden Frey 44 and Brayden Schwartz 47.

“In my 10 years, this is probably the most even our two teams have been,” Evilsizor said. “Usually one team is the clear favorite, with last year being the only upset when we beat them at Troy Country Club. It was a great match and what high school golf is all about.”

Sargent had another strong showing for Troy.

“Mitchell Sargent hit the ball really solid, hitting seven greens in regulation,” Evilsizor said. “Unfortunately, he had three three putts, which kind of ballooned his scored upward. (John) Kneisley, (Bryce) Massingill and (Luke) Huber all shot 43, which is very respectable.

“Again, we had too many bogeys and not enough pars in a really tough match like this one. Hayden Frey did a nice job filling in from the JV team and nearly got his score counted. I was very happy with how he handled himself.”

Troy will be at the Christoff Memorial Invitational Saturday and the Diana Schwab Mixed Invtiational Monday.

Tipp will play at Sidney Tuesday.

Covington 175,

Troy Christian 217

TROY — The Covington boys golf team continued its roll through the TRC in regular season play.

With three conference matches left, Covington is 9-0 overall and in the TRC, while Troy Christian is 4-4 overall and 3-4 in the TRC.

Bethel is 6-4 overall and 6-2 in the TRC and the two teams play twice in the next two weeks.

“Troy Christian was without a couple of their usual golfers,” Covington coach Bill Wise said. “Our one man (Sam Grabeman) struggled, but our six man (Connor Humphrey) played a good round and our two man Bryson Hite shot well. For the most part, we played decent but struggled on the greens.”

Hite was match medalist with 42 to lead the Buccs.

Other Covington scores were Connor Humphrey 43, Sam Grabeman 45, Matt Dieperink 45, Hunter Ray 49 and Cameron Haines 52.

Troy Christian scores were Kyle Sebor 45, Zane Harris 51, Julia Sargeant 60, Goldie Miller 61, Luke Harris 64 and Harley Strayer 80.

Bethel 189,

Milton-Union 192

TIPP CITY — The Bethel boys golf team edged Milton-Union 189-192 at Homestead Golf Course Thursday in TRC play.

Kyle Brueckman led Bethel with a 43.

Other Bees scorers were Josh Fiery 47, Ben Sonnonstine 49 and Mike Halleg 50.

Milton-Union’s Grady Vechazone was medalist with a 40.

Other Bulldog scorers were Colin Fogle 43, Maria Whalen 52 and Colten Alcorn 57.

GIRLS

Carroll 191,

Bethel 204

XENIA — At the WGC course, the Bethel girls fell to Carroll Thursday.

Kerigan Calhoun led Bethel with 47.

Other Bees scores were Kaylee Brookhart 52, Abby Stratton 52, Paige Kearns 53 and Aly Bird 55.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]