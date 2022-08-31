Thursday Prep Sports Roundup

XENIA — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team picked up a road win in MVL action, defeating Xenia 2-0 Tuesday night.

Landon Haas and Landon Luginbuhl had one goal each.

Carson King had an assist and Michael Jergens had one save in goal.

Sidney 6,

Piqua 4

SIDNEY — Nathan Buecker scored all four goals for the Piqua boys soccer team in a road loss.

Quintin Bachman had two assists and Landon Lawson and Collin Snyder had one each.

Josh Heath had 11 saves in goal.

Newton 7,

TC North 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys soccer team picked up a home win in WOAC action.

Golf

Covington 169,

Riverside 192

PIQUA — The Covington boys golf team picked up a TRC win on the front nine at Echo Hills.

Bryson Hite was match medalist with 38 to lead the Buccs.

Other Covington scores were Hunter Ray 39, Matt Dieperink 46, Connor Humphrey 46, Brady Manson 47, Cameron Haines 49.

Covington was coming off a 169-175 win over Miami East at Lakeland.

Covington scores were Hite 41, Dieperink 41, Sam Grabeman 42, Ray 45, Haines 49 and Humphrey 49.

Miami East’s Collin Jennings was medalist with a 40.

Other Viking scores were Fletcher Harris 43, Isaac Beal 44, Connor Apple 48, Luke Brunke 54 and Eric LeMaster 56.

Miami East 186,

Milton-Union 218

TIPP CITY — The Miami East boys golf team got a win at Homestead Golf Course.

Collin Jennings was medalist with a 42.

Other Miami East scorers were Connor Apple 45, Cameron Monnin 47 and Luke Brunke 52.

Milton-Union scorers were Grady Vechazone 43, Colin Fogle 55, Maria Whalen 56 and Ean Shoup 64.

GIRLS

Volleyball

Troy 3,

Fairborn 0

FAIRBORN — The Troy volleyball team picked up a 25-22, 26-24, 25-18 road win in MVL action.

Hannah Duff had 11 kills and Maddie Frey added 10 kills and three blocks.

Kasey Sager had nine kills and eight digs, Brynn Siler had 14 digs and three aces and Ellie Fogarty had 35 assists and 12 digs.

Brooklyn Jackson had 18 digs and Zoe Tracey added eight digs and three blocks.

Tippecanoe 3,

West Carrollton 0

WEST CARROLLTON — The Tippecanoe volleyball team remained unbeaten with a 25-10, 25-8, 25-6 road win in MVL action.

“We served very well and our serve receive was excellent,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “I love the energy and the fast pace of our game. Every player had a chance to show their skills.”

Olivia Gustavson had 10 kills and two blocks, Alexa Mader had seven kills and four aces and Alex Voisard had five kills and seven digs.

Hannah Wildermuth had 21 assists and two blocks, Emily Aselage served 10 aces and Savannah Clawson had five aces.

Covington 3,

Troy Christian 0

TROY — The Covington volleyball team opened TRC play with a 25-11, 25-13, 25-7 win over Troy Christian Tuesday.

“We kept the pressure on Troy Christian and never allowed them to get anything going,” Covington coach Ellie Cain said. “I am happy with our intensity.”

Taylor Kirker had three aces, 23 assists and seven digs and Nigella Reck had 13 kills and three aces.

Carlie Besecker had eight kills and Lauren York had five kills and six digs.

Reaghan Lemp served five aces.

Miami East 3,

Northridge 0

CASSTOWN — The Miami East volley team won 25-8, 25-6, 25-11 in TRC action Tuesday.

Bethel 3,

Riverside 0

TIPP CITY — The Bethel volleyball team defeated Riverside 25-19, 25-21, 25-23 in TRC action Tuesday.

Newton 3,

Bradford 0

BRADFORD — The Newton volleyball team defeated Bradford 25-7, 25-13, 25-7 in WOAC action Tuesday night.

Soccer

Newton 3,

TC North 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls soccer team got a home win in WOAC action Tuesday night.

Tennis

Troy 5,

Xenia 0

TROY — The Troy girls tennis team cruised to a MVL win at home Tuesday.

In singles, Nina Short defeated Tori Dement 6-0, 6-0; Elizabeth Niemi defeated Kaitlyn Williams 6-0, 6-0 and Josie Romick defeated Addison Edwards 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Olivia Johnston and Casey Rogers defeated Paige Williams and Morgan Warrix 6-0, 6-0 and Katie Bertke and Gwen Turnbull defeated Hibba Loukssi and Houda Loukssi 6-1, 6-1.

Celina 5,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team lost to Celina.

“Our schedule has been pretty tough to start the season,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “It lightens up some the next few weeks. The second set tonight is the best our second doubles has played this season. We are young and improving each match.”

In singles, Lilly Williams lost 6-1, 6-1; Sarah Lins lost 6-0, 6-1 and Katie Huelskamp lost 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, Ashlyn Hamblin and Eliza Westerheide lost 6-1, 6-2 and Evelyn Johnston and Vivi Chen lost 6-1, 7-6.